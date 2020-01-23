DECATUR — A celebration of life for Katy H. Marshall will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Central Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 PM with the service following. Burial will be in Burningtree Cemetery.
Katy was born on February 18, 1938 in Cleburne County, Alabama to Clyde and Ima Hilley. She moved to Anniston, Alabama in the 1940’s and graduated from Anniston High School in 1956. She and Don married on October 7, 1956 in Anniston and in 1970 moved to Decatur, Alabama.
Katy was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church since 1970. She loved her church family with all her heart.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Marshall; her parents, Clyde and Ima Hilley and in-laws, William H. and Georgie Marshall.
Survivors are sons, Dennis Marshall (Sherri) and Scott Marshall (Lisa); grandchildren, Amanda Davis (Adron), Preston Marshall (Hannah Carnes), Drew Marshall (C.J.) and Patrick Marshall (Whitney); great-grandchildren, Levi Davis, Grant Davis, Jace Marshall and Memphis Marshall; sister, Debbie Lott (Charles) and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.
Katy’s love for her family and friends cannot be measured. Her family will cherish her love and the memories made forever.
A special thank you to Encompass Hospice and Chelsea Dalton for their wonderful care and compassion. We are forever grateful.
Pallbearers will be Adron Davis, Patrick Marshall, Drew Marshall, Preston Marshall, Bart Reese, Will Lott, Levi Davis, Grant Davis and Chris Dunnivant.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Baptist Church in Katy’s memory.
