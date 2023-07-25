DECATUR — Kay E. Stoudnour, 87, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. The funeral will be Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Decatur, Alabama with Pastor Aaron Kretzschmar presiding. The service will begin at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Kay was cremated and will be placed beside his loving wife Mary Jeanne.

