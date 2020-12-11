DECATUR
Kay Lane Blackwell, 84, of Decatur passed away December 8, 2020. Kay was born in Morgan County to Pruitt and Ruby Lane. She was a math teacher at Decatur High School and Calhoun Community College for over 50 years and was a member of First Baptist Church Decatur.
Kay is survived by her son, Frank Blackwell and his wife, Rhonda of Decatur; daughter, Lane Blackwell of Birmingham, AL; three grandchildren, Aidan Blackwell and wife, Brooke of LaGrange, GA, Harris Blackwell and wife, Sarah of Jacksonville, FL and Jennifer George and husband, Rick of Fayetteville, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private graveside will be held.
