HARTSELLE — Funeral for Sarah Kaytreen Collins, 72, of Hartselle will be Sunday, February 13, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home with Pastor DeJuan Reese officiating. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will start two hours prior to the service.
Mrs. Collins, who died Tuesday, February 8, 2022, was born October 6, 1949 to parents Alfred and Aline White. She retired from the Morgan County School System where she was a Secretary at Danville High School and Danville-Neel Elementary School. She loved being a member of Life Church in Hartselle, where you could often find her greeting attendees on Sunday mornings. She had a servant’s heart and it made her happy when she was able to help others. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling all over with her friends and family.
Mrs. Collins was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Bobby Collins.
Survivors include sons, Kevin Bowling (Karen), Greg Bowling, and Jeremy Bowling (Dewana); brother, Darrel White; and grandchildren, Kristian, Kenzie and Sarah.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
