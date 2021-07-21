DECATUR — Kedrick Earl Legg, 95, of Decatur passed away peacefully into his eternal home Sunday July 18, 2021 at his residence. Born July 1, 1926 in Athens, Alabama he was the son of the late Earl Newton Legg and Beatrice Berzette Legg. At the age of 18, he was drafted into the United States Army where he proudly served his country during and until the end of the WWII. Upon his returning he married his sweetheart Jean Carrell Legg and together for 73 years they shared in providing a loving faith filled home for their family and friends.
He was an avid gardener and loved the outdoors. He retired from Chemstrand-Monsanto after 28 years and from Sears with 20 Years. His greatest joy and passion was serving as choir director for East End UMC where for 63 years he led in worship and song.
He will be greatly missed by his surviving wife Jean and his beloved son Brian and (Pam). 7 Grandchildren and 7 Great-grandchildren who loved him immensely and affectionately called him Poppie. A kind caring lifelong neighbor Betty Gillette, Daughter-in-law Mary Legg, son-in-law Ken Ashcraft. He was preceded in death by his son Steve and daughter Melinda. 3 sisters Erma Lee Nash, Bernice Cirilo, Juanita Dickerson, and one great-granddaughter Jaidyn Ashcraft.
The visitation will be one hour today July 21, 2021 at Ridout’s Brown-Service followed with a service at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Hal Daigre, Rev. Jerry Taylor officiating and burial at Roselawn Cemetery with military honors. Pallbearers will be Mark Ashcraft, Dustin Ashcraft, Ken Ashcraft, Dee Sadler, Charlie Burton, and Josh Graham. Honorary Khy Boggs, Levi English, Chance Overall.
