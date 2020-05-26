MOULTON — Kelvin D. Cook, 55, of Moulton passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be from noon till 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Jesse Reeder officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Born on March 21, 1965 in Caribou, Maine, Kelvin worked as Project Manager/Engineer at Fluor for 20 years and then at McDermott for three years. He loved hunting and collecting coins but especially spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 13 years, Tina Thompson Cook; children, Colby Sutton (Ashley), Tye Roberson (Kelli), Tia Hollis Hall (Brannon); “grandbabies”, Tyelar, Evie, Livi, Colbin, Letty, Racen, Harper, Tinsley, Ainsley, Blakely, Zayde, Luke, and Kohen; mother-in-law, Doris Quinn; sisters-in-law, Anita Kaye Sims and Angie Hopkins; and brother-in-law, Sonny Thompson.
Kelvin was preceded in death by “Momma” Lela Brooks; grandson, Kagen Blade Sutton; granddaughter, Jayla Capri Sutton; brothers-in-law, Bob Sims and David Thompson; and father-in-law, Wayne Leon Thompson.
Pallbearers will be Colby Sutton, Tye Roberson, Marvin Giddeon and Brannon Hall.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
