FOLEY — Kelvis Nathaniel Whitlow, a resident of Foley, Alabama, passed away peacefully at home on August 5, 2021 at the age of 79. He was born in Trinity, Alabama on December 16, 1941 to the late Thomas L. and Gencie Jett Whitlow. Kelvis was preceded in death by his beloved son, Mark Whitlow, three brothers and three sisters. Kelvis is survived by his wife, Karen Davis Whitlow; brothers, Steve Whitlow, Glennis Whitlow, and AC Whitlow; daughter, Sarita Price (Keith); grandchildren, Chelsie Whitlow, Joey Dukeminier (Cassie), April Davenport (Nathaniel), and Heath Tapscott (Lindsey); stepdaughters, Lori Stewart (Shaun) and Karla Kearsey (Lance); stepsons, Mike McAbee and Danny McAbee; stepdaughter, Jerrie Crawford; stepdaughter Nina Lawler (Chris); stepgrandchildren, Lane, Ashlyn, and Casey Comstock, Aria Kearsey, and Madison and Noah Lawler; and many extended family members and friends. He attended Lawrence County Schools. Kelvis earned his CDL and drove a truck for 48 years before retiring from AAA Cooper. Kelvis and Karen were married on February 4, 2021 in Foley, Alabama. He loved his family, his Oyster Bay Baptist Church family, his many friends, singing, being your personal human GPS, and telling stories. From playing in a Rock-n-Roll band to singing in the church choir, his love for music always inspired others. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. Kelvis was proud to be a Mason and Shriner and was an avid Auburn fan. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. The family would like to thank SouthernCare Hospice Services for the kindness, care, and love they extended to Kelvis and the family.
Visitation will be held at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home on August 10, 2021, from 11:30 am until 1:00 pm, with The Celebration of Life Service to follow at 1:00 pm. Kelvis will be laid to rest at Decatur City Cemetery.
