VINEMONT — Ken Mangrum of Vinemont, Alabama, passed away on March 5, 2021, after a seven-year battle with cancer.
Ken is survived by his wife, Maybelle Kinney Nelson-Mangrum; sons, Mike (Pam) Mangrum and Greg Mangrum; stepson, Jeff (Debbie) Nelson; stepdaughter, Patti (Randy) Hasenbein; and stepdaughter-in-law, Debbie Nelson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Aggie Hamilton Mangrum; infant sister; two brothers; granddaughter, Noel Mangrum; and stepson, Randy Nelson.
Ken was a square and round dancer for several decades.
Ken will be missed dearly and we thank God that Ken was in our lives.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Enon Cemetery Fund.
