PRICEVILLE — Kendal Wayne Bedwell 64, of Priceville, AL, passed away unexpectedly on March 21, 2022.
Kendal is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Janet; his mother, Frances Bedwell; children, Jennifer Cobbs, Justin (Mandy) Bedwell, Joshua Bedwell, and Adam Garrison; grandsons, Kaden Ellis Cobbs and David Lee Bedwell; and brother, Karl (Teresa) Bedwell.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Bedwell; grandparents, Jesse Lee and Daisey Bedwell; W. Leonard and Rozella Stigler.
Kendal grew up in Kingston, TN and moved to Priceville, AL in 1990. He spent his career of 42 years with WESCO International in various commercial roles. He recently received the Michael Bess Excellence Award in recognition of outstanding service, loyalty, and dedication to his team and customers.
Kendal’s greatest joy in life were his beloved children and most precious grandsons, Kaden and David Lee. He was always known for going above and beyond to support his children and grandchildren in everything they did, from coaching basketball to caddying on the golf course. His friendships are something he dearly cherished and took every opportunity to help others. Having never met a stranger, Kendal was admired, confided in, and his opinion was always strongly valued.
His visitation will be on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Decatur Baptist Church with a memorial service immediately following with Pastor Johnny Maxwell officiating. Graveside services with Pastor John T. White officiating will be on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Roselawn Cemetery.
To honor his love for the Lord, flowers are appreciated, or please feel free to donate to Bedwells4Christ.com which will support his son, Justin and family who are missionaries to Zambia, Africa. Donations to his ministry can also be made payable to Justin Bedwell, 57 Deerfield Dr., Decatur, AL.
