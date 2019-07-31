DECATUR — Funeral service for Kendall Clayton Sivley, age 83, of Decatur, will be Friday, August 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. at The Church at Stone River with Pastors Ted Amey and Jeff Sellers officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mr. Sivley, who died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born June 18, 1936, in Lawrence County to Oliver and Inez Sivley. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Hudson Sivley; one sister, Hope Smith and grandson, Clayton Sivley.
He is survived by his loving wife, Martha Faye Chenault Sivley of Decatur; one son, Keith Sivley (Susanna) of Huntsville; two daughters, Teresa Owens and Donna Underwood, both of Decatur; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two nephews; and four nieces.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.