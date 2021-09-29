DECATUR — Funeral for Kenneth Allen Brown, 65, of Decatur will be Friday at 1:00 PM at Nixon Chapel Cemetery in Marshall County, Alabama. The family will have a visitation on Friday at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home from 10:00-11:00 AM.
Mr. Brown was born in Decatur on August 23, 1956 at the Baugh Wiley Hospital and passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021. He worked at Packaging Materials in Madison and he loved to be among nature and enjoyed hiking the Bankhead Forest.
He is survived by his parents, Quenton and Genell Brown; a brother, Kevin Brown; sisters, Kim Ward (David) and Kathy McGinnis (Jack); nieces, Emilee Mansell (Will), Katie McGinnis; nephew, Ethan Ward; great-niece, Nora and great-nephew, Mason.
