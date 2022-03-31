DECATUR — Kenneth Alphaus Edmundson, 92, of Decatur, AL passed away on March 29, 2022. Visitation will be today from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church. His funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Gary Formby officiating and Roselawn Funeral Home directing. A Masonic graveside burial will be held at Roselawn Cemetery following the service.
Kenneth was born September 4, 1929 in Bethel, TN to Dr. Louie A. Edmundson and Lillian J. Edmundson, both of Bethel, TN. Preceding him in death were his parents and stepmother, Callie J. Edmundson, Elese W. Edmundson, his wife of 53 years. Following her death, he married Billie R. Edmundson for 17 years until her passing.
Kenneth was a loving father and is survived by son, John Edmundson (Becky); daughter, Susan Conner (Steve); stepdaughter, Donna Guerra (Carlos); grandchildren, Jennifer Jackson (Jimmy), Rebecca Summerour (Joe), John Davis Conner, Sunny Conner and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Louie J. Edmundson (Darnell).
In 1950, he graduated Magna Cum Laude from Vanderbilt University with a Bachelor of Engineering degree. He continued his education and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Athens State and Master of Science from the Florida Institute of Technology. He began his career with Wolverine Tube, Decatur, AL as a Registered Professional Engineer. He then worked with Army Programs, NASA and retired in 1995 from the US Army Corps of Engineers. Following his retirement, he worked for several years with the Department of Defense, Missile Command.
He was a lifelong scholar of math, science, the Bible and a dedicated member of Central United Methodist Church.
He was a Master Mason of the Bethel, TN Lodge No. 194 F&AM and the Rising Sun Lodge No. 29 F&AM in Decatur, AL. He was also a member of the York Rite Bodies of Decatur and was recognized for 70 years as a Master Mason.
In his later years, Kenneth lived at the Terrace of Priceville where he reconnected with old friends and made many new friends. He was involved in many activities and created a new Sunday school class for the residents. He loved the Lord, his family, his church and his many friends. During his life he enjoyed participating and observing sports, especially his Alma Mater and the University of Alabama. He will be remembered as a man who respected and valued the worth of every person.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Davis Conner, Jimmy Jackson, Joe Summerour, Garret Guerra, Steve Conner and Carlos Guerra.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central United Methodist Church.
