HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Kenneth Brandon Hanners, 75, will be today, December 27, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ben Bates officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in New Center Cemetery. Visitation will be today, December 27, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Hanners died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his residence. He was born July 14, 1944, in Morgan County to Robert Brandon Hanners and Hazel E. Keel Hanners. Mr. Hanners worked at Delphi Cooperation in Athens, Alabama as a machinist prior to his retirement. He was a member of the UAW Local 2195. Mr. Hanners was a Vietnam veteran and served in the BTRY C 5th BN 42D ARTY-ARMY. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Overseas Bar. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Patricia Lee Hanners and Sue Hanners Holmes.
Survivors include wife, Carolyn Johnson Hanners, Hartselle, AL; daughter, Angela Hanners Wilson (Randall), Hartselle, AL; sister, Celia Hanners Hamm (David), Hartselle, AL; and granddaughter, Emmeline Louise Wilson.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Hanners, Jason Puckett, Matthew Hamm, Myron Puckett, Rodney McAbee and Von Yeager.
