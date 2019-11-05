HILLSBORO — Funeral for Kenneth Carl King, 79, of Hillsboro will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Scotty Letson officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the funeral home.
Mr. King, who died Sunday, November 3, 2019, at his residence, was born May 2, 1940, to Enos “Jack” King and Lessie Zills King. He was a retired farmer and truck driver. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Hampton King; two daughters, Arlena (Roger) Morris, Lisa Sims (David Lewis); four grandchildren, Kasi (Bradley) Roden, Caroline Reed, Hunter (Britney) Morris, Blake (Kira) Sims; four great-grandchildren, Connor, Huntleigh, Finley, Everly.
Pallbearers will be Roger Morris, Blake Sims, Hunter Morris, Bradley Roden, Danny Parker and Willard “Pee Wee” Coffey.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Vernon Lane, James Robbins, Kasi Roden, Caroline Reed, Bobby Terry, Charley Rogers and David Lewis.
