HARTSELLE — Funeral for Kenneth Dale Vandiver, 70, of Hartselle will be Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Devin Hudson officiating and burial in Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Vandiver passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at his residence. He was born November 30, 1950 in Morgan County to James Leldon Vandiver and Audrey Mozelle Livingston. Kenneth was a member of the City Church in Decatur and a member of and retired from IBEW Local No. 558 for 48 years. He was also a member of the Nunn-Oden Masonic Lodge No. 398.
Survivors include his wife, Dena Morrow Vandiver; son, Dillon Morrow Vandiver; daughter, Dallas Vandiver Ryan; two brothers, Larry Wayne Vandiver and William Roger Vandiver (Rod); and one grandchild.
Davey Lance, Mike Hatfield, Justin Nix, Brandon Nix, Ryan Nix and Heath Morrow will serve as Pallbearers.
