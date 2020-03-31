HARTSELLE — Kenneth Dewayne Vest, 60, died March 26, 2020. Graveside service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Jones Chapel, Moulton. No visitation is scheduled. Peck Funeral Home is directing.
Obituary Information
