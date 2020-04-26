DECATUR — Family graveside service for Kenneth Dwain Hill, age 75, of Decatur, will be Monday, April 27, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Roselawn Cemetery with Brother Wendell Bennett officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Hill, who died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born March 31, 1945, in Decatur, to Clarence James Hill and Luda Mae Zills Hill. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mr. Hill owned and operated Ken’s Market, and was a veteran of the Army National Guard.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby Carol Gossett Hill of Decatur; two sons, Danny Hill (Jana) of Athens and Jason Hill (Meg) of Decatur; two daughters, Cheryl Castro (Juan) of Decatur and Melissa Hill of Huntsville; two brothers, Harold Hill (Jo) and Gary Hill (Shirley), both of Decatur; one sister, Gloria Gray (James) of Tuscaloosa; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
