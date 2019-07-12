DECATUR — Memorial service for Kenneth Dwight “Ken” Collier, 71, of Decatur, will be Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend John Chesser officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service at the funeral home.
Mr. Collier, who died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born July 28, 1947, in Lexington, AL to Kenneth Henry Collier and Edith Viola Murks Collier. He was preceded in death by his son, Chad Collier, and his father. Mr. Collier served the City of Decatur as Chief of Police, from which he retired following 40 years of service.
He is survived by two daughters, Missy Cottingham (Mark) of Hartselle, and Sandi Rowe of Decatur; mother, Edith Collier of Decatur; one sister, Vicki Reeves (Dale) of Decatur; three grandchildren, Spencer Cottingham and Taylor Vest (Caleb), both of Priceville, and RaeLyn Rowe of Decatur; one great-granddaughter, Olivia Vest of Priceville; and the mother of his children, Nina Collier of Decatur.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to the Morgan County Child Advocacy Center, 801 Church Street, NE, Decatur, AL 35601.
