DANVILLE
Kenneth Robert Holley, of Danville, was a generous and kind man who passed away at his daughter’s home peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the age of 78. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:00 PM on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Cave Springs Cemetery Pavilion. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM with Charles Williams officiating. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Born on December 12, 1941 to the late Lester and Gertie Raney Holley, Kenneth was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He was a retired Ironworker, Pipefitter and Boilermaker. After serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, Kenneth enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and working with horses. He was a talented singer and songwriter who loved his music.
Survivors include his two sons, Christopher Holley (Ginger) and Shane (Jennifer); daughter, Rita Jones (Keith); grandchildren, Kandice Holley (Michael), Kayla Terry (Lucas), Hannah Hardy (Sam), Justin Holley (Hannah) and Madison Holley; great-grandchildren, Khia, Whittley, Gavin and Kane; brother, Willey Colley (Brenda) of Kimberly; sisters, Marie Bond (Curtis) of Dora, Annie Wimbs (Buck) of Mabank, Texas, Linda Hill of Moulton and Regina Falk of Danville.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 58 years, Barbara Alexander Holley; son, Steven Dale Holley; brothers, James Edward and Eddie Joe Holley; and sister, Barbara Odessa Holley.
Pallbearers will be Joey Tucker, Brent Wallen, Jody Hubbard, Anthony Freeman, Lucas Terry and Sam Hardy.
The family extends special thanks to Kindred Hospice, especially Joloyce and Karen.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
