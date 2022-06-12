DECATUR — Kenneth “Kenny” Allen Ballentine of Decatur, AL passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 7, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital surrounded by his family.
Kenny was born on February 13, 1960 in Hammond, Indiana and was a 1978 graduate of Austin High School.
He was a self-employed painter and had a great love for music, comics, his daughter and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Joan Ballentine. Survivors include daughter, Brielle Owens (Adam) and brother Tim Ballentine (Becky). He was the “BEST” Pa to grandchildren, Livi Claire and Brady Owens; nieces, Nicki Ballentine and Amanda Faulkner along with several great-nieces, great-nephew and their families. He will truly be forever missed!
A “Celebration of Life” will take place later.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.