HARTSELLE
Kenneth “Kenny” Lee Higginbotham passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at his residence. He was born March 26, 1957, in Mississippi, to Kenneth Lavon Higginbotham and Mary Lois Slater Higginbotham. He was retired from his trade of carpentry. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Betty Niebres.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Harvel Higginbotham, Hartselle; brother, Dan Higginbotham (Debbie), Falkville; and several nieces and nephews.
No services are scheduled at this time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.