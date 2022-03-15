HARTSELLE — Kenneth L Preuitt, Sr. passed away on March 10th, 2022 at Summerford Healthcare in Falkville, Alabama.
Kenneth was born, the son of a sharecropper, on December 5, 1942 in Moulton, Alabama, to Lily Frances Naylor and Howard Bluitt Preuitt. As the third oldest of seven sons, he learned all about hard work, working long days alongside his brothers and his dad on a farm. He had a work ethic instilled in him at an early age that would propel him to great success in his own business later in life. He met Patricia Ann Bartlett on a blind date in 1963 and they were married on June 24th 1965. They celebrated 56 years together last year.
Kenneth worked for 3M Company for 13 years, spent 3 years in Naples, Italy with 3M and eventually started his own furniture business in Double Springs in 1976 with his wife Ann. In 1986, they would move that business to Hartselle, Alabama until they retired in 2015. Along the way, Kenneth and Patricia Ann had two boys. Ken Preuitt, Jr and Nicholas Jay Preuitt. Kenneth loved his family and was always helping them in any way he could. Kenneth also enjoyed working on classic cars and restored several during his lifetime. Kenneth was especially proud of his two twin granddaughters, Abigail and Olivia Preuitt. They learned many lessons from “Pop” Preuitt and he was always talking about them and how much he loved the twins.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Ann Preuitt; oldest son, Kenneth L Preuitt, Jr. (Shannon Preuitt); two granddaughters, Olivia and Abigail Preuitt; youngest son, Nicholas Preuitt (Kevin Amick); five brothers, Gene Elton Preuitt, Johnny O’Neal Preuitt (Rebecca), Eddie Howard Preuitt (Debbie), Alton Ray Preuitt (Doretha), Michael Wayne Preuitt (Sonya) and Marcia Jane Preuitt (stepmother), as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his oldest brother, Jim Preuitt and his parents.
The family has decided to honor his wishes and ask that in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alabama Kidney Foundation and St. Jude Children’s hospital.
We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers during this time. We especially want to thank the nursing staff at Summerford Healthcare and also the staff at Dialysis of Decatur, and Dr. Gladish.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 17th from 7:00 to 8:30 PM at Peck Funeral Home in Hartselle, Alabama.
