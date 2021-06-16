HILLSBORO — A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Kenneth Nathaniel Austin, 60 of Hillsboro, Alabama will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at God’s Love Covenant Church Pavilion with Elder Kenneth Owens officiating. Inhumation will follow in Decatur City Cemetery. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service. Public viewing will be Thursday from 1:00 till 6:00 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Kenneth was born May 3, 1961, to the late Robert E. and Mattie Austin. He was saved and baptized at a young age and became a member of Macedonia M.B. Church of Town Creek, Alabama. He departed his life on June 11, 2021 at his residence.
Kenneth graduated from East Lawrence High School in 1980. During his life, he worked as an Assistant Manager at Food World (four years), Champion International (15 years), Sonoco (19 years) and was a lifetime farmer.
Kenneth was a loving and devoted father, brother, uncle, cousin, and a forever friend to many people. He cherished his life and always had a beautiful smile on his face. He was the life of the party and a gift to everyone who he came in contact with. There was never a dull moment with him.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mattie Austin.
Kenneth leaves to cherish his memory: his daughter, Kenya Robinson of Huntsville, AL; eight sisters, Mattie White (Johnkin) of South Carolina, Mary Buckmon (Arnie) of Trinity, AL, Josephine Jerald (Mitchell) of Knoxville, TN, Bettye Rolle (Elvis) of Nassau, Bahamas, Patricia Collins (Rodney) of San Diego, CA, Rachel Baker (James) of Hillsboro, AL, Cynthia Austin of Decatur, AL and Alfenia Elliott (Quinton) of Trinity, AL; two brothers, Robert J. Austin of Hillsboro, AL and David Austin of Niagara Falls, NY; a very special niece, Latoya Miller, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
