HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Kenneth Ray Conner, 82, will be today, July 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Phillip Hines officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Conner passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 19, 1938, in Morgan County to Kermit Conner and Bernie Mae Flannigan Conner. He met and married his love, Gail Garner, and they were married for 60 years. He was a Veteran member of C Company 1343d EN 3N from 1959 - 1962. He was a member of the Sparkman Street Church of Christ, and was employed by the 3M Company for 35 years in the Maintenance Department, prior to his retirement. He loved woodworking, his specialty was birdhouses, loved to fish and was an Alabama Football fan. Preceding him in death were his parents; his grandparents, George and Lillie Flannigan, who raised him; and a brother, James Conner.
Survivors include his wife, Gail Garner Conner; one son, Michael Conner (Kristin); two daughters, Sandra Owens (Greg) and Angela Curtis (Randy); one sister, Bobby Entrekin; eight grandchildren, Zac Owens (Destiny), Jackson Conner, Rhett Conner, Michelle Hamilton (Markus), Meagan Curtis, Mary Faulk, Sydney Conner and Ava Conner; and five great-grandchildren, Brayson Hamilton, Addison Faulk, Jesse Wallace, Sam Wallace and Baby Hamilton (due in September).
Pallbearers will be Greg Owens, Markus Hamilton, Jackson Conner, Randy Curtis, Jeff Belcher and Jason Holmes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.