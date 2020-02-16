TOWN CREEK — Kenneth Ray Graves, 70, of Town Creek died Friday, February 13, 2020. The funeral will be held in the chapel of Jackson Memory Funeral Home on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be directly prior to the service between the hours of noon - 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Town Creek.
Kenneth Ray Graves was a loving and dedicated husband, father, papaw, brother, and friend. Mr. Graves had recently celebrated 50 years of marriage with his wife Barbara. He was a Vietnam war veteran who proudly served his country.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Anderson Graves Sr.; mother, Clara Mae Graves; a brother, Billy graves; and three nephews; Billy Wayne Graves, Trey Graves, and Dusty Graves.
Kenneth is survived by his loving and devoted wife Barbara Graves; daughter, Mendy Jeffreys (Mario); son Matthew Graves (Kim); five grandchildren, Kinsey Berryman, Laura Graves, Laney Jeffreys, Carson Graves, and Mattie Graves; and two brothers Wayne and Ronny Graves, All of town Creek, AL
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to First Baptist Church Town Creek, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
