FALKVILLE — Kenneth Ray Hollis, 86, of Falkville passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Summerford Nursing Home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. today, July 25, 2019 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home with Jonathan Henderson officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Mr. Hollis was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved arm wrestling in his younger days and didn’t lose too many bets.
Survivors include his son, Scott Hollis (Eva) and one daughter, Kim Hollis White; five grandchildren, Cody White, Bo White, Kyla White Blackwood (Houston), Waylon Hollis and Nikki Broach; eight greatgrandchildren, Ivy, Jocelyn, Sebastian, Zoe, Heidi, Rowan, Laney and Logan; one brother, Edward Hollis (Bettie); one sister, Shirley Hollis Young (Jerry); one sister-in-law, Christine Hollis and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Nellie Hollis; a daughter, Pam Hollis Proctor; grandson, Shane Proctor; brother, Wylie Hollis and a sister, Jane Hollis Anderson.
Pallbearers will be Will Nichols, Zeke Nichols, Trey Nichols, Brian Anderson, D.J. Anderson, Kel Hargett, Brannon Mize and Ronald Thrasher.
The family extends special thanks to the staff at Summerford Nursing Home, his granddaughter, Kyla Blackwood, social worker and administrators.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Dementia Unit at Summerford Nursing Home or Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Research.
