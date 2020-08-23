ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL — Kenneth Roy Lipscomb, 73, died Wednesday, August 20, 2020. Ken was born in Decatur, AL in 1946. He graduated from Priceville High School, served in the Army Reserves, and was a proud Alabama Crimson Tide fan. He retired from Lockheed Martin after many years of loyal service and enjoyed golfing, fishing and, of course, college football.
He is survived by his three children, Brian Lipscomb (and his wife, Kelli Lipscomb), Will Lipscomb, and Shelley Ewing (and her husband, Chris Ewing). He was the loving grandfather of Connor and Caitlin Lipscomb. Ken is also survived by his loving brother, Russell Johnson (Regina) and nephews, Ian and Ben Johnson and great-nephew, Bentley Johnson. In addition, Ken leaves behind many friends he has met along the way.
Ken passed from complications of COVID-19, so in lieu of flowers, his family would appreciate any donations to a charity of their choosing that will benefit feeding the children who have been affected by this virus. He will be remembered by all as a sweet and caring person who was loyal to a fault. Rest peacefully our beloved friend, father and grandfather.
Arrangements entrusted to DeGusipe Funeral Home, Maitland, FL. Visit www.degusipe.com to leave messages of condolence
