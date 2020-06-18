HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service for Kenneth Sherrill Owens, 79, will be today, June 18, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Forrest Chapel UMC with Brother Doug Wells and Brother Harold Thompson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Forrest Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Owens died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Westminster Assisted Living. He was born January 18, 1941, in Morgan County to Theodore Hobson Owens and Ruby Avis Burch Owens. He was employed as a maintenance mechanic for Monsanto until his retirement. He was married to the love of his life, Jo Reid, on July 2, 1960, just two weeks short of 60 years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Hartselle.
Preceding him in death were his daughter, Katrina Jill Owens; his parents; and a brother, David Owens.
Survivors include his wife, Jo Reid Owens; one daughter, Regina Hames (Billy); one brother, Jimmy Owens (Carolyn); one sister, Brenda Cook (Ricky); his grandchildren, Hannah Moore (Sean) and Caroline Wooten (Zach Metcalf) and great-grandchildren, Ryker and Judah Moore and Lexi, Liam, Gunner and Remi Wooten.
Pallbearers will be Liam Wooten, Ryker Moore, Josh Owens, Jason Cook, Bruce Burch, Joey Burch, Billy Hardin and Leon Key.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bob and Flora Cooper, Jim and Charlotte Martin, Tim Martin, Debbie Auton, Derwin Teichmiller and Wimbreth Howard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Kindred Hospice @ 1015 1st Avenue SW, Suite B, Cullman, AL 35055.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.