DECATUR — Funeral services for Kenneth Wayne Shelton, Sr., age 87, of Decatur, will be Thursday, February 10, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens following the service.
Mr. Shelton died Saturday, February 5, 2022 in Decatur. He was born in Madison County, AL to Homer Frank Shelton and Mary Lucille Hillard Shelton. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Jo Shelton; wife, Victoria Ragin Shelton; brother, Eugene P. Shelton; and sister, Thelma Lorene Shelton.
He is survived by his sons, Kenneth Shelton, Jr. (Lisa) of Danville, Greg Shelton (Deborah) of Decatur, and Philip Shelton (Ashley) of Hartselle. He was cherished by nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Kenneth was a loving and giving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a Christian and served in the U.S. Army. He graduated from the University of Alabama with a BS Degree and Law Degree. Kenneth was active in the practice of law in Decatur for 60 years and took on a landmark class action related to DDT which had been dumped in the Tennessee River and affected the residents of Triana, Alabama. He served as a past President of the Morgan County Bar Association, Junior Achievement of North Central Alabama, and the Walking Horse Association of Alabama. He was instrumental in moving the Alabama Jubilee Charity Horse Show from Montgomery to what is now Morgan County Celebration Arena in Priceville. As Chairman of the Pryor Field Regional Airport Board, he was instrumental in securing funding and architectural plans for the new airport facility and runway extension. He enjoyed developing real estate and named Belle Meade Subdivision in Hartselle after an area in Nashville. In recent decades, he was a breeder, owner, and exhibitor of Peruvian Paso horses. Kenneth was the Co-founder and President of Shelton Funeral Home, Inc. and Guaranty Federal Savings and Loan.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Pace Shelton, Winston Shelton, Grant Shelton, Carter Shelton, Walt Shelton, and Ford Shelton.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.