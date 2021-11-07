WELFORD, SC — Kennith Leslie Sims, 97, passed away on Thursday, November, 04, 2021. Born in Limestone County, AL, he was the son of the late Leonard and Dora Swanner Sims and the husband of Audrey Juanita Sims for sixty-one years. He was a member of Lyman Wesleyan Church and was co-founder of Sims BBQ and Tire.
Survivors also include four sons, Layne (Sandra) Sims, Marc Sims, Kell Sims and Dallas (Wanda) Sims; two daughters, Kaye Gehr and Sharon (Steve) Scruggs; ten grandchildren, Mitchell Sims, Vincent Zambito, Kelly Sims, Heather Jennings, Kennith Gehr, Shannon O’Brien, Leslie Sims, Michelle, Jarrod and Jeffrey; 17 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a grandson, Mike Sims.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 PM on Monday, November 08, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 12 PM on Tuesday, November 09, 2021 at Stribling Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Bowers. Interment will be held in Fort Prince Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home of his son, Dallas Sims.
