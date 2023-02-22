D.2.22.23 Kerry Hawkins.jpg

CRANE HILL — Kerry Todd Hawkins, age 55, joined his Heavenly Father on February 18, 2023. He was born October 10, 1967 in Decatur, AL, and graduated from Austin High School in 1986. He resided on Smith Lake, and recently retired from Mercedes Benz USI in Vance, AL in Electrical Maintenance. Kerry was also a Realtor with BJC Real Estate in Cullman. He was a member of the North Alabama Association of Realtors and Cullman County Association of Realtors.

