SOMERVILLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Kevin Dwight Brown, 54, will be Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Valhermoso Holiness Cemetery with Brother Tim Patrick officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Kevin Brown died on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born July 12, 1966, in Morgan County to Dwight Delano Brown and Lucille Barnett Brown. He was born, raised and lived in Somerville. Kevin was a husband, father, a hard worker and a business man, willing to help anyone trying to help themselves and those who could not.
For anyone that knew Kevin, he was probably your best friend with his parting words always being, “Let me know if you need me.” Kevin loved his machines, building, road trips and spending his life with family and friends. He supported various community activities such as the Morgan County Special Needs Rodeo and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Posse. He was the Owner of Brown’s Aluminum and Catalytic Converters of Somerville. He was preceded in death by his father, Dwight and a son, Phillip Brown.
Survivors include his wife, Angela Brown; mother, Lucille Barnett Brown; son, Michael Brown; godson, Tyler Chavers; grandson, Clay Brown; stepchildren, Nicole and Hunter Griffin.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Blagburn, Jeff Cherubino, Tyler Chavers, Wally Steelman, Danny Selby and Hunter Griffin.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.