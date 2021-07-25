HARTSELLE — Kevin Ray Pressley “Papa”, 60 of Hartselle, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021 at his residence. He was born April 2, 1961 in Barberton, Ohio to Wayne Ray Pressley and Mary Jo Withum Pressley. No services are planned. He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Pressley. He was a loving and devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Son, and friend. Kevin loved to travel, playing Golf, and car racing. He was a die hard Auburn fan and enjoyed grilling and spending time with is family on the weekends.
Survivors include his wife, Dee Dee Pressley; son, Gene Drane; three daughters, Gail Drane, Tamra Pressley, and Danielle Pressley; mother, Mary Jo Pressley; two brothers, Garry Pressley and Steve Pressley; two sisters, Sherrie Braun and Susie Eubanks; and 12 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be to Cancer Research.
