MOULTON — Celebration of Life for Kevin Michael Terry, 56, of Moulton, will be October 24, 2021, at Jake’s Drag Strip from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Mr. Terry died September 24, 2021, at his residence. He was born June 18, 1965, in Morgan County to Loyal Lee Terry and Edna Pauline Self Terry. He was previously employed as a carpenter.
Mr. Terry was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Jeremy Joe Johnson.
Survivors include one daughter,Shelly Terry Huggins (Alex); one step-son,Mikey Humes (Kandis); two step-daughters, Stephanie Lucius (Joe) and Nancy Hensley (Scotty); one brother, Darryl Terry; one sister, Pam Johnson (Terry); fourteen grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
