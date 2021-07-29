HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Kimberly BethAnne Garrison Peters, 35, will be Friday, July 30, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ralph Henderson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery, Old Corn Road in Cullman County. Visitation will be today from 7:00 to 9:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Ms. Peters died on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Crestwood Medical Center. She was born January 31, 1986, in Morgan County to Tim Garrison and Patty Couey Smallwood. She was employed as a supervisor for BBVA Bank, prior to her passing. Preceding her in death were her son, Riley Garrison; her grandfathers, Paul Garrison and Joe Couey and grandmother, Patricia Byrd.
Survivors include father, Tim Garrison; mother, Patty Couey Smallwood; sons, Skyler Peters and Teegan Peters; daughter, Hadley Peters; brother, Wade Garrison; grandmother, Willadean Garrison; and uncle, Alan Garrison.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
