FALKVILLE — Mrs. Kimberly Eslinger passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 15, 1976 in Morgan County to James Rickie Garner and Sharon Garner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas D. Eslinger, and her grandfathers, Wayne Roberts and Jack Garner.
Survivors include her parents, Rickie and Sharon Garner; stepson, Chandler Eslinger; stepdaughter, Carolaynne Eslinger; two grandmothers, Glenda Marchman and Geraldine Garner; Alex Evans (who was like a brother to her); as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be made to Comfort Care Hospice.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held by her family at a later date.
