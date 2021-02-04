ELKMONT — Kimberly Michelle Carter, 52, died February 2, 2021. A memorial service will be held later. Spry Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- No Super Bowl Sunday is complete without chicken wings
- City may see more food trucks after council changes ordinance
- COVID vaccinations begin for Limestone teachers
- This bacon and beer caramel corn is an epic movie night upgrade
- Council to submit CFO interview choices; Pepper touts in-house candidate
- Bethany Jean Clement: Missing movie theater popcorn? Here's how to make it at home.
- Medical marijuana, alcohol delivery, COVID liability bills pass first votes
- Ivey Q&A: Governor discusses gambling, prisons and COVID
Most Read
Articles
- Athens mayor says more retail developments on the way
- 'We're wounded' — Decatur hospital staff give glimpse into their fight against COVID
- Gun permits, sales at record levels: 'I've never seen anything like this'
- Whisk’D Café moving to new home
- Health department has to reverse course on expanded vaccinations
- Zach Packs: Priceville woman creates ministry to honor late fiancé
- First Response objects as council allows Decatur hospitals to transport some patients
- Peggy Ingram Busby
- Lawrence school employee files racial bias complaint
- Drug agents searching for Decatur man
Images
Videos
Commented
- Editorial: Rep. Brooks should resign (12)
- Last-minute suspense: Ed Henry gets Trump's final pardon and 'vindication' (5)
- Police: Athens man died, Falkville man arrested during disturbance at US Capitol (4)
- Mayor proposes hiring consultant for beautification, litter (4)
- Development opposition is common in Decatur (4)
- First Response refusing to buy new ambulances until city changes ordinance (3)
- Masks don't work — if not used (3)
- Rep. Mo Brooks faces censure resolution (3)
- Police: Falkville man at Capitol riot had Molotov cocktails designed to act like napalm (3)
- Editorial: Time to concede: Biden won (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.