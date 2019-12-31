SOMERVILLE — Kimberly Nichole Oden, 34 of Somerville, Alabama, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Athens. She is survived by her father, Douglas Oden. Preceded in death by her mother, Theresa Brown Oden. A Memorial Service will be held later. Spry Funeral Home assisting the family.
