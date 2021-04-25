FALKVILLE — Funeral Service for Kinnie James Brown, 65 of Falkville, will be Monday, April 26, 2021 at 5:00 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Bradford officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Brown was born February 17, 1956 in Cullman County, AL to James Burns Brown and Mildred Louise Holland Brown. He passed way Saturday, April 24, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Brown lived on Wilhite road on a farm raising Chickens, Hogs, and Cows. He also grew sweet potatoes. He was a Graduate of Brewer High School and graduated from Wallace State with an Electronics Technology degree. He worked for Wolverine Tube for 23 years and Sales for 28 years. He enjoyed coaching ball, hunting and horseback riding and being on the farm. He had many cherished friends throughout his life. His greatest joy was becoming a grandpa to his 2 granddaughters. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include son, Christopher Brown and wife, Ashley of Falkville; daughter, Shelby Matchen of Baileyton; sister, Kathleen Hough and husband Don of Hartselle; two granddaughters, Carter Brown and Cassidy “JoJo” Brown; nieces, Susan Moore and husband Michael, and Amanda Haskins and husband Mark; and numerous great nieces and nephews
In Lieu of flowers Memorials can be made to Cullman Regional Hospice, you can contact Amy Canter at 256-736-4657 or Kids loving Kids you can contact Alisha Beard at 205-717-7978 or Pam Dodd at 256-318-4555.
The family request that you wear a nice Shirt, Blue Jeans and Boots to the service.
After the Service the family will have a Memorial Service at 2254 Wilhite Road Falkville, Al 35622.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.