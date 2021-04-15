HILLSBORO — Knox Wilson, age 1, died April 13, 2021. A graveside service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at Midway Memorial Gardens with Parkway Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 at the funeral home.
