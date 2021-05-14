DECATUR — Kyle Thomas, a loving husband, devoted family man and recipient of the Purple Heart, unexpectedly died of natural causes at the age of 33 on Sunday, May 9, 2021 in Decatur, AL.
He joins his beloved mother, Robin Landers Glover, 62, who died last year and his maternal grandfather, William Albert “Al” Landers in heaven.
Kyle was an Army veteran who served as a medic at the height of the Afghanistan war. While serving there, he and his unit were traveling on a local road when their vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device that flipped the vehicle.
Disoriented, bleeding and with shrapnel in his back, Kyle managed to pull himself out of the destroyed vehicle. Once he freed himself and gained his bearings, Kyle looked around and realized that one of his buddies was in trouble. In the chaos and danger, Kyle made his way back to the vehicle and pulled his buddy to safety.
For this extraordinary effort, Kyle was awarded the Purple Heart.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Cherise Thomas; maternal grandmother, Margarete K. Landers and his grandmother’s immediate family, Lee Landers; Mickey Landers and his wife, Carla; and Heather Dilmore and her husband, David; father-in-law, Dean Pratt, Sr., and his wife, Barbara; sister-in-law, Janelle Corrales and her husband, Joel and their son, Izaiah; and brother-in-law, Dean Pratt, Jr.
