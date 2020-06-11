DECATUR — Funeral for Mrs. L.B. Gipson Cunningham, 86, of Decatur will be Friday, June 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Homewith Reverend Dr. Rob Jackson officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.Visitation will be two hour before the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Cunningham died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her residence. She was born October 25, 1933, to Boss Gipson and Bessie Bryant Gipson. She was a member of Central Baptist Church and retired from Redstone Arsenal as a percurrent clerk. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her son, C.T. Cunningham; and sister, Audrey Gipson.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would express heartfelt gratitude to Hospice of the Valley and Home Health.
