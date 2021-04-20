MOULTON — L.B. “Soup” Treadway, age 83, passed on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Visitation will be at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on Wednesday, April 21 from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. with funeral to follow. Reverend Neil Carter and Tommy Whitlow officiating and Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Mr. Treadway was born June 4, 1937 in Moulton to Henry Treadway and Maggie Tankersley Treadway. He was a serious Rook player, an avid golfer and loved fishing, Alabama Football, and Atlanta Braves.
He had a love for the senior community with 30 years visiting the Moulton Nursing Home. He retired from Monsanto with 32 years of service. He served as deacon at Pleasant Grove.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley Hagood Treadway; daughters, Shelia Woodfin (Randall), Susan Abercrombie (Tim); sister, Lavonia Walker; grandchildren, Clint Woodfin (Brie), Stuart Woodfin (Jaime); great-grandchildren, Addison, Trotter, Lily Catherine and Wyatt.
A special thanks to Columbia Cottage Assisted Living of Hartselle, Hospice of North Alabama and NHC of Moulton.
