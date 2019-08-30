HARTSELLE — Funeral service for L.C. Robinson, 90, will be today, August 30, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend David Weaver officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Salem Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Robinson died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Summerford Nursing Home. He was born August 12, 1929, in Morgan County to Allen Robinson and Pearl Powell Robinson. He was employed as a Brick Mason prior to his retirement and was a member of the Salem Methodist Church. Preceding him in death were his wife, Dorothy Robinson; his parents and a daughter, Shelby Burgess.
Survivors include one son, Max Robinson (Pam); one daughter, Beckie Judkins; five grandchildren, Matt Hogan (Felicia), Angie Evans (Shane), Casey Ferguson (Zach), Landon Robinson and Logan Robinson; three great-grandchildren, Cody Evans, Paxton Ferguson and Carson Hogan.
