HARTSELLE — Funeral for Louie C. Tackett, 69, of Hartselle will be Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dale Dilbeck officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. The visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Tackett was born on September 20, 1949 in Moulton to Albert and Dessie Tackett and died on Monday, August 26, 2019 in Huntsville. He served in the Vietnam conflict, was a member of Family Worship Center, retired from the Morgan County Courthouse and from Mutual Savings Life Insurance Co. He was a bass singer in the Altar Man Quartet. He is preceded in death by his two sisters, Naomi Jacobs and Wanda Kimbril.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda Simmons Tackett; son, Chris Hensley and wife, Jennifer; sister, Jenell Tackett; and grandchildren, Cady Hensley, Luke Hensley and wife, Kelly.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.