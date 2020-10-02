TOWN CREEK — Lamar Lee Bauer, 85 of Town Creek, passed away on Wednesday, September 30th at North Alabama Medical Center. Mr. Bauer was born on November 4, 1934 to Paul S. Bauer and Ruby Jane McSherry Bauer.
Graveside services for Mr. Bauer will be on Saturday, October 3rd at 1:00 p.m. at Germantown Cemetery with Brother Lavanul Sherrill officiating.
Mr. Bauer is survived by his wife, Inez Bauer; daughters, Sonya Bauer of Huntsville and Donna Spears (John) of Harvest; son, Timmy R. Bauer (May) of Athens; stepdaughter, Vickey Borden (Steven) of Moulton; brother, DeeVerle Bauer (Robbie) of Athens; and grandchildren, Amie Gibson, Zachary Bauer, Brian Bauer, Craig Bauer, Robbie McDowell and Jesse Borden.
Preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Bauer was a member of Prayer Tabernacle Pentecostal Church.
