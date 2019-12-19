ARLEY — Funeral service for Lamon Hayes, 75, will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Angela McMinemon officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Hayes, who died on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center- Princeton, was born April 3, 1944, in Lawrence County to Hodge Hayes and Delpha Laura Rooks Hayes. He was employed at 3M Company as a maintenance mechanic prior to his retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Liz Hoffman Hayes; two sons, Allen Hayes (Jessica) and Brian Hayes; one daughter, Rita Hopper (Wayne); two brothers, Lathern Hayes and Lanny Hayes; one sister, Sharon Bryant; and three grandchildren, Andrew Yancey, Destiney Briscoe and Breanna Briscoe.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
