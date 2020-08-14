DECATUR — Landon Ellis Borden, 31, died August 9, 2020. Visitation will be today, August 14, 2020, from noon to 2:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm.
Landon was born October 1, 1989 to Cynthia Moore and James Borden. He was a free spirit who loved his family and friends dearly. Landon could spark energy into any room with his sense of humor defined by his contagious laughter.
He is survived by his grandfather, Ronnie Moore (Mary); grandmother, Patsy Blackmon (Dewayne); mother, Cyn-Dee Moore; father, James Borden (Anita); sister, Lindsey Moore (Robert); one daughter, and two sons.
