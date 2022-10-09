D.10.9.22 Lanell Hollimon.jpg

TRINITY — Funeral for LaNell Proctor Hollimon, 82, of Trinity will be Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Westmeade Baptist Church, at 2:00 p.m., with Justin McAlpin and Rev. Dr. Scotty Hogan. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from noon to 2:00 p.m., at the church. Mrs. Hollimon, who died Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Trinity, was born December 17, 1939, to Leon and Lila Mae Proctor. She was a member of Westmeade Baptist Church.

