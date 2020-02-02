COURTLAND — LaQuita Shanta Jones, 42, died January 29, 2020. A Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Thursday at First Missionary Baptist Church, Courtland, and inhumation in Courtland Cemetery. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral. Public viewing is 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Reynolds Funeral Home.
